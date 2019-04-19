MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1 Peterborough United 1

Joey Barton took the dug-out after last weekend's alleged Barnsley tunnel drama and saw Ash Hunter pop up with a last-gasp leveller as Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 with Peterborough United.

Hunter's sublime first time finish cancelled out Marcus Maddison's 64th minute effort as Town were rewarded for their never say die spirit.

The Town fans showed they backed their boss after last weekend's drama at Oakwell after the goal with chants of 'Joey Barton's red and white army' bouncing out from the Memorial Stand.

Barton was in the dug out after last weekend's drama at Barnsley and opted for a new 3-4-1-2 formation.

With just one fully fit senior centre half Lewie Coyle, Ash Eastham and James Husband started at the back.

Wes Burns and Ross Wallace were deployed on the wings.

Harrison Biggins and Nathan Sheron started as a midfield two and Padden Madden was utilised just behind Ashley Nadesan and Ched Evans.

But it was all Peterborough in the opening stages as they asked questions of Town.

But aside from a strong block from Burns to thwart Dembele the Posh did not snarl in attack.

The closest they came was when Coyle nearly diverted into his own net but the Posh could not pounce when Cairns tame punch failed to clear Ash Eastham's back header.

Darren Ferguson's men had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Burns was ruled to have fouled Maddison in the box.

The referee pointed to the spot but Maddison saw his spot-kick saved by Cairns as the keeper dived to his right in the 20th minute.

That let off woke Town up and they started to find their feet in the game.

Burns galloped forward on the right and pulled the ball back for Madden who blasted the ball over.

Town then saw their own penalty shout waved away.

Lewie Coyle managed to surge towards the Peterborough fans but when he looked to have been tripped in the box by Louis Reed the referee waved away his claim.

Madden went close minutes later as his delightful chip was tipped over by Chapman.

Maddison saw a set-piece rattle the bar and then Peterborough were denied by the bar at the start of the second half.

Ivan Toney was a whisker away from opening the scoring at the start of the second half as his header kissed the post before flying out of play.

But the Posh finally got their goal as Marcus Maddison outfoxed Wes Burns at the back stick to fire home Alex Woodyard's centre.

Ashley Eastham was nearly close to levelling for Town but his effort flew past the post.

Toney's radar was off as he nodded the ball way off target up the other end.

Baron handed James Hill his debut in the 74th minute as he switched up to go four at the back with Burns and Hunter taking wide midfield roles.

Dembele, who was on a yellow card, was lucky to stay on the pitch as he barged Coyle as he was about to take the throw in.

The referee had hardly endeared himself to the home faithful who had chanted their disgust at his work throughout the game.

He should have littered the pitch with yellows in the first half and made numerous decisions that angered both camps in the blazing sun at Highbury.

But Town did not give up trying to find a leveller as Ross Wallace stung the palms of Chapman as Burns did his best to try and get them back into the game.

Hill will be remembered for his long throwing ability.

His throw caused chaos in Peterborough's box but despite having bodies in the box Town could not find a leveller.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Burns, Coyle, Eastham, Husband, R Wallace, Sheron (Hill, 74), Biggins, Madden, Evans, Nadesan (Hunter, 74). Subs: P Jones, Clarke, Southam-Hales, Rydel, Smith.

Peterborough: Chapman, Naismith, Woodyard, Knight, Dembele (Denton, 80, Reed, Bennett, Toney (Gooden, 83), Lafferty, Maddison, Tomlin (Cooper, 75). Subs not used: O'Malley, Cooke, Stevens.