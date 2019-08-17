MATCH REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 2

Wes Burns' first goal of the season ended Fleetwood Town's league unbeaten run as the forward's last-gasp own goal helped Doncaster Rovers clinch a 3-2 victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Town looked set to build on their back-to-back league victories at Doncaster when Conor McAleny broke his goal duck in the opening stages.

But some tame defending by Town helped Doncaster's fight-back as Cameron John and James Coppinger made it 2-1 at the break.

Paddy Madden levelled in the second 45 but Burns' unfortunate own goal saw Town suffer their first defeat of the new League One season.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton made three changes from the side that lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Josh Morris and Conor McAleny returned to the starting line-up in place of Ash Hunter and Paddy Madden who moved to the bench.

The eyebrow raiser was the third change with Jack Sowerby in for his first start of the season ahead of Harrison Biggins.

Sowerby started on the right of the midfield three with Paul Coutts taking on the holding role and Jordan Rossiter on the left.

It was an electric start by Town as they looked to emulate their opening day win at Peterborough United with an early goal.

Conor McAleny went close with Josh Morris seeing his strike cleared off the line by Tom Anderson.

Danny Andrew nearly marked his first return to old club Doncaster Rovers with a goal as he swept Paul Coutts' set-piece towards goal.

But it was not to be a fairytale return for the full-back as his strike was cleared in the box.

Though the sun did shine on one man as McAleny finally ended his Town goal drought.

The forward's last league goal for Fleetwood Town was in the 1-0 win at Oxford United in 2018.

But 16 months later he ended that long wait.

A goal in the Checkatrade Trophy in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City's U21 side was his only effort for Joey Barton's side last term with the forward ending the season on-loan at SPL side Kilmarnock.

But this summer McAleny ensured his name was one of the first of the team sheets due to his pre-season form.

The goals might not have flowed but the forward has racked up the chances and impressed with his team play and positioning in recent weeks.

And he rewarded his manager's faith by scoring the opening goal at the Keepmoat.

Jordan Rossiter saw his header parried back to him by Ian Lawlor and the midfielder unselfishly teed-up McAleny to rifle the ball home in the 11th minute.

Rossiter picked up a head wound in the build up to the goal and would return to the pitch with a bandage wrapped around his head.

McAleny could not punish Lawlor for his stray pass out from the back and soon enough the tide turned as Doncaster launched a fight-back.

Cairns just tipped away an Alfie May strike and then Cameron John levelled things up.

Town had thechance to clear but John was on hand to rifle the ball home in the 18th minute.

And the hosts seized the momentum as Whiteman saw an effort stopped by Cairns and Ben Sheaf hit the crossbar.

Fleetwood looked a threat on set-pieces with Morris forcing Lawlor into a fine fingertip save.

Doncaster attacked Town's right flank with Coyle left to deal with a number of red and white shirts as Rovers used their pace.

Souttar was on hand time and time again to mop up for Town as he made a key block to thwart Coppinger.

McAleny whipped the ball over the bar but it was to be Doncaster who would go in ahead at the break.

Coppinger picked up the ball on the left and curled the ball home in the 39th minute.

Though Burns should have levelled just before the break.

He latched on to a loose pass out by Lawlor but as he streamed one-on-one with the Doncaster keeper he fired just over the bar.

Rossiter had played on despite a cut above his eye but made way at the break for Madden as Barton shifted from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

But it was Doncaster who looked more likely to add to their tally as Sadlier rattled the crossbar.

Though as Town settled into the second half Madden made his mark.

The forward does not want to be known as a super-sub but he made sure the Doncaster keeper was picking the ball out of his net in the 56th minute.

A Josh Morris cross from the left fell to the forward and though Lawlor batted away his first effort he could only send the ball straight back to Madden who made no mistake second time around.

May claimed that he was fouled by Town centre-half Peter Clarke in the box but referee James Adcock waved away his claim.

McAleny made way for Ross Wallace as he walked off with the Cod Army singing his name.

That move saw Town shift back to a 4-3-3 though Doncaster kept attacking with Clarke just putting the ball past his own post.

Though Town thought that they should have had a third as Lawlor just clawed away Sowerby's header.

It looked like the midfielder's effort had crossed the line but as Morris just failed to convert the follow up no goal was given.

Sadlier just got ahead of Souttar to send the ball fizzing past the right post but Town would be the architects of their own downfall minutes later.

As the clock hit 90 Coyle felled Sadlier on Town's right flank and Coppinger stepped up to the plate.

His dangerous ball in left Burns no option but to attack it at the back stick and unfortunately for the winger he sent the ball flying into his own net.

Unfair on Burns given another sterling performance from the wing wizard but Town need to improve defensively if they are to challenge at the top this season.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Halliday, James, Anderson, Sheaf, Sadlier, Whiteman, May (Taylor, 70), Coppinger (Gomez, 90) Ennis (Sterling, 70) , John. Subs not used: Dieng, Crawford, Blair, Longbottom.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Clarke, Souttar, Andrew, Sowerby (Biggins, 79) Rossiter (Madden, 46), Coutts, Morris, McAleny (R Wallace, 66) Burns. Subs not used: Gilks, Eastham, Hunter, Mooney.

Referee: James Adcock.