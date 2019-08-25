MANAGER REACTION: Fleetwood Town 2 Accrington Stanley 0: Joey Barton hails the composure of Ched Evans as John Coleman claims the striker also raised his hand in McConville red card incident

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hailed Ched Evans for his prowess under pressure in their 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley at Highbury.

Evans marked his second debut for the club by scoring from the spot in the second half after Paddy Madden had given Town the lead.

The former Town loanee rejoined the club on a permanent basis from Sheffield United earlier this month but has had to bide his time while building up his fitness.

Barton said: "Before Ched got fit, and before he was here, there were a number of players - Danny Andrew, Josh Morris, Paul Coutts, Paddy Madden, Ash Hunter - who all had their eyes on being penalty taker.

"When the whistle was blown I initially looked up and thought I'd let the lads sort that out themselves.

"There was a bit of a delay with the Accy players protesting but you just fancy him in those situations.

"He is cool, calm and composed in those situations.

"That is the reason we brought him to the football club and I am delighted my strikers are scoring goals.

"Paddy is up and running, Conor McAleny was before his injury and now Ched is so I'm delighted."

However, Stanley boss John Coleman was unhappy with Evans following an incident that saw Accrington's Sean McConville sent off.

Four minutes after Evans scored from the spot, McConville was dismissed for raising his hand to Evans who, Coleman claimed, did likewise.

He said: "We had four major decisions go against us.

"I've just shown you a picture of the sending off and you can clearly see that both players have raised their hands.

"One has slapped, one has punched one in the face; only one gets sent off.

"It is clear as daylight on that picture.

"The penalty, I don't think anyone knows why it has been given. We had two great shouts of our own.

"You can blame other people, you can blame referees, poor decisions, unlucky decisions.

"But at the end of the day we have to improve ourselves, work hard on the training ground and get it right."