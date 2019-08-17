MANAGER REACTION: Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 2: Joey Barton disappointed to see Fleetwood Town 'throw point away' at Doncaster Rovers

Joey Barton believes he saw his Fleetwood Town side throw a point away at the Keepmoat Stadium as a last-gasp Wes Burns own-goal gave Doncaster Rovers a 3-2 victory.

Town looked set to have clinched a point as super-sub Paddy Madden made it 2-2 in the 56th minute.

But Burns inadvertently diverted a James Coppinger set-piece into his own net in stoppage time to end Town's unbeaten start to the new League One season.

Fleetwood looked on course to make it three league wins from three as Conor McAleny opened his account in the 11th minute.

But Cameron John and Coppinger gave Doncaster a 2-1 lead at the break.

And Barton was left gutted for his players.

He said: "I'm gutted for the players.

"They have created loads of opportunities.

"Little bits of sloppiness and little bits of luck in their regard as we hit the post a couple of times.

"But that is the game.

"They took their chances.

"I felt coming into the game it was a good opportunity for us to keep our perfect start of the season but we have literally thrown a point away.

"We have four players on the scene, a lack of communication and it cost us a point."

And Barton wants to bounce back against Wycombe at Highbury on Tuesday night.

He said: "We dealt with the first phase.

"The initial phase we cleared it.

"Jack Sowerby had a couple of opportunities to clear the first goal - we don't do it.

"We have to give Coppinger credit for the second.

"It is a hell of a strike but we will be disappointed we did not get out quicker to him and we score the third goal for them.

"That is the kind of thing that puts grey hairs on a mangers head.

"But our lads give it a good go every week and it is very rare I feel this way after a game.

"We dust ourselves down and go and beat Wycombe on Tuesday night."