MANAGER QUOTES: Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1: Joey Barton jokes he wants Adebayo Akinfenwa to retire as Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth left frustrated with a point

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton joked that he cannot wait to see Adebayo Akinfenwa retire as the veteran Wycombe Wanderers striker helped his side leave Highbury with a point.

Akinfenwa, 37, scored for Wycombe in last term's 1-1 draw at Town's home base and was on the scoresheet once again.

The burly forward opened the scoring in the 56th minute but Paddy Madden's 89th effort saw Town secure a point.

And Barton cannot wait to see the back of Akinfenwa.

He said: "They play very direct and the big fella is evergreen.

"No matter what you say about him!

"I cannot wait for him to retire because he scores against us!

"He scored against us here last year, scored again here and I cannot wait for him to ride off into the sunset because he is becoming a thorn in my side!

"Unfortunately with the size of him there is not much any of us can do about it!"

And Barton says it was a point gained as he praised striker Conor McAleny for playing on with an ankle injury after Barton had used all his substitutes.

He said: "For us it is a point gained.

"Certainly when you score as late as we have.

"We went for it.

"We had players getting niggles and having to come off.

"Players coming off to have a jab in their ankle, get strapped back and go back omn.

"I think that spirit epitomised it.

"Conor could have felt sorry for himself.

"You could clearly see for 30 minutes he could not move.

"But he got back out there for his team mates.

"He knew we had no substitutes left and that embodies what we are building in that dressing room.

"Getting that goal puts the icing on top of the cake."

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was left frustrated as Town needed keeper Matt Gilks and substitute Ash Eastham to stop his side increasing their lead.

He said: "I'd have taken a point before kick off but all three going into 80 minutes.

"I thought we were very good.

"We frustrated Fleetwood.

"We had a plan and they had to change their shape which I take as a compliment.

"They came at us second half but not as much as I thought.

"I felt the lads defended stoutly.

"We had the better chances.

"We hit the post and had one cleared off the line.

"I think they had one chance second half that was on target and they scored it.

"They are a good side.

"I like Joey, he's a good manager and these will pick up a lot of points at home.

"It is frustrating."