Luton rumoured to be cashing in on £7.5 million-rated star man | Sunderland linked with Peterborough forward | Doncaster striker linked with a move away | Updates on Bradford City, Carlisle & Cambridge - League One & Two rumours

All the latest League One & Two rumours from around the web.

Sunderland have been linked with Peterborough United forward and boyhood Black Cats fan Marcus Maddison. (Daily Mail)

Portsmouth are still waiting for an offer from Brighton for defender Matt Clarke. (Argus)

Portsmouth are set to rival Preston North End for Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season. (Irish Independent)

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says he will consider bringing Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle back to Fratton Park this summer. (Portsmouth News)

Jake Reeves is undergoing a summer rehab programme to get back in Bradford City’s plans. (Telegraph & Argus)

Luton Town are reportedly considering cashing in on £7.5 million-rated James Justin. (Football League World)

Doncaster Rovers have already received interest in John Marquis but boss Grant McCann insists the striker will not leave until the club’s valuation is met. (Doncaster Free Press)

Tranmere Rovers have announced popular defender Steve McNulty will leave the club on June 30 after captaining The Whites to two successive promotions. (Various)

Doncaster Rovers are the frontrunners to sign Rotherham United midfielder Joe Newell. (Doncaster Free Press)

Strasbourg are set to trigger a €1.5million clause to sign Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, despite previous reports claiming they could not afford him. (But Football Club - in France)

Huddersfield Town are chasing Ipswich Town’s wonderkid defender Dylan Crowe, who is eager to remain in the Championship next season following his side’s relegation to League One. (The Sun)

Charlton's Igor Vetokele, Josh Parker, Ben Reeves, Mark Marshall, Nicky Ajose, and Jonny Williams have all been told they can leave the club on free transfers - a whole host of League One & Two clubs on standby. (News Shopper)

Coventry City boss Robins had been hoping to tempt Enobakhare back to Coventry after his successful loan spell during the second half of last season. (Coventry Live)

Carlisle United have tabled an offer for an unnamed striker as they bid to step up their summer recruitment efforts. (News & Star)

Cambridge United have signed former Aston Villa striker Harvey Knibbs on a two-year deal. (Birmingham Live)