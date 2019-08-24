LIVE UPDATES: Fleetwood Town 2 Accrington Stanley 0: Paddy Madden opened the scoring, Ched Evans scores a penalty on his second debut with Accrington's McConville sent off for violent conduct Ash Hunter in action for Town Fleetwood Town are looking to maintain their unbeaten home record against Accrington Stanley today. Can Joey Barton's side make it three unbeaten at Highbury today? Find out by following our live blog below: Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton hopes Gethin Jones will prove him wrong after leaving the club