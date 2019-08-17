LIVE UPDATES: Doncaster Rovers 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Conor McAleny opened the scoring but Cameron John and James Coppinger make it 2-1 at the break for Rovers Conor McAleny Fleetwood Town are looking to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup exit at Nottingham Forest at Doncaster Rovers today. Can Town make it three straight league wins in a row at the Keepmoat today? Find out by following our live blog below: Fleetwood Town’s Alex Cairns eyes an early season hat-trick with victory at Doncaster Rovers