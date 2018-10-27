LISTEN: Fylde Football Podcast Epidode 1: Derby day Fleetwood v Blackpool

Ahead of the Fylde Coast derby between Fleetwood Town and Blackpool the Gazette is launching a new Fylde Football Podcast.

Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick host the podcast and discussed the big game.

But it is not just match focused Scrafton also talked about another big week outside of the pitch for Blackpool FC.

The new show also features interviews with Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips ahead of their first taste of a Fylde coast derby.

Ex-Blackpool man and Fleetwood defender Ash Eastham previewed the game, speaking to BBC Lancashire's Andy Bayes.

Current Fleetwood Town U23 coach and a member of the Blackpool side the reached the Premier League in 2010 Stephen Crainey talked to the Gazette about his memories at the Bloomfield Road and whether he thinks it is a derby.

Christine Seddon chairwoman of the Blackpool Supporters Trust also talked to us after she attended London’s High Court for the latest update on the Oyston/Belokon saga https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/oyston-belokon-saga-blackpool-fc-owner-warned-to-stop-disobeying-court-orders-in-latest-hearing-1-9411653