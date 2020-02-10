Lewie Coyle strike for Fleetwood against Shrewsbury on goal of the month shortlist

Lewie Coyle’s stunning goal in Fleetwood Town’s 2-2 home draw with Shrewsbury Town has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for January.

READ MORE: Strikers' return to goalscoring form boosts Barton

The defender’s first Town goal, midway through his third season at the club, may have been a long time coming but was certainly unforgettable.

He played a perfect one-two with Ched Evans, who returned the ball with a cheeky back-heel, before Coyle swept a low shot into the net.

The other two goals on the shortlist are Jorge Grant’s curling 25-yard free-kick for Lincoln City to win their New Year’s Day fixture against Peterborough United, and Lynden Gooch’s spectacular turn and shot for Sunderland at MK Dons .

The winner will be determined by a public vote via the Sky Sports website, where all three goals can be viewed.

Votes can be cast until 5pm on Tuesday and the winner will be announced on Friday morning.