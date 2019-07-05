Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle agrees another loan move to Fleetwood Town

A familiar face has rejoined Fleetwood Town with Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle back at the club on an initial six-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old is back with the club for his third loan spell and is Town’s fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Danny Andrew, Josh Morris and Paul Coutts.

Coyle first joined Town back in 2017 before returning last summer.

He has made 93 appearances and will join up with the squad immediately ahead of next week’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Barton told the club website: “We are really pleased to welcome Lewie back to Fleetwood Town.

“We know exactly what we are getting, both in terms of on the pitch and off it. He’s a great lad in the dressing room, and constantly drives the standards up every day in training.

“He has developed so much over the last two years at the club and we look forward to what he will offer further to our group.”