Leasing.com Trophy draw for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have been drawn at home to Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers in the northern quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.
Stanley and Bolton will play their second-round tie next Tuesday.
Fleetwood have already met Stanley in the group stage of the competition, when Accrrington beat Town 2-1 at Wham Stadium on their way to winning the group.
The quarter-finals are due to be played in the week commencing January 6.
FULL DRAW Northern section: Salford City v Port Vale, Scunthorpe United v Manchester City Under-21, Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City U21, Fleetwood v Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers
Southern Section: Walsall v Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers v Stevenage, Newport County v MK Dons, Exeter City v Ipswich Town