Here are this week's League One winners and losers

League One winners and losers: Fleetwood Town, Blackpool, Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers players all feature

League One winners and losers: Players from Peterborough United Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers cemented their position at the top of the table with a dramatic late goal, whilst Sunderland continue to struggle under Phil Parkinson.

Scored two as Rotherham turned the game on its head to beat MK Dons 3-2.

1. Winner - Freddie Ladapo

His 14th-minute sending off signalled the beginning of Bolton Wanderers 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

2. Loser - Josh Earl

Netted two goals in Stanleys thrashing of Bolton.

3. Winner - Colby Bishop

Scored a brace for Accrington Stanley in the result of the weekend.

4. Winner - Sean McConville

