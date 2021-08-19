Fleetwood Town have so far brought in six free agents and two loan signings to bolster their ranks.

Grayson will be keen to add more quality to his side who have struggled so far this season, losing all three of their opening fixtures to Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday.

While they will be disappointed with their start, Fleetwood will be hoping to kick-start their season in their upcoming matches against Cheltenham Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Fleetwood’s side has so far featured a lot of youth and Grayson has admitted he would like to add experience to this young squad.

"You are always wanting people who know the game. I'm looking for a little more experience in the group in general because we probably only have Tom (Clark), Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) and Danny Andrew who are experienced.

"The younger lads are 21 or 22 but they are good lads to work with generally, a genuine bunch, but we'll keep working and moving forward."

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Premier League clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday star Crystal Palace, Burnley and Watford have reportedly all been monitoring Barry Bannan this summer. So far it has been expected that the midfielder will remain with the Owls. (Football League World) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Gillingham striker turns down League Two switch Gillingham’s John Akinde has turned down a move to Bristol Rovers. The striker would apparently prefer to stay in the south east and has been linked to Southend United. (KentOnline) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers to extend former Arsenal youth man’s loan deal Bolton Wanderers are in talks with Hamburg to potentially extend Xavier Amaechi’s loan deal with the club. The winger has just returned from injury having limped off in a pre-season friendly. (Manchester Evening News) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Sunderland linked with reunion for AS Monaco man Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who currently plays for AS Monaco. Discussions have been held between the two clubs and the Italian is thought to be keen on a return to the Stadium of Light. (Roker Report) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales