Fleetwood beat Cheltenham Town 3-2 at the weekend and Grayson admitted the game was thrilling but not enjoyable.

Despite an equaliser in the 87th minute for the visitors, Shayden Morris scored a last-gasp winner to gift Grayson’s side the win.

Grayson said: “It was a thrilling game but probably not that enjoyable from my perspective in terms of the overall game.

“We showed good character, and although our performance probably hasn’t warranted the three points, in the previous four games we’ve played really well but haven’t got the results we deserved. That’s how football can be.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

Wrexham chasing Cheltenham Town captain Wrexham are lining up an ambitious move for Cheltenham Town's captain Ben Tozer. The National League club are keen to underline their spending power following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's arrival. (Gloucestershire Live)

Bradford City favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers striker Bradford City are reportedly favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers forward Omar Bogle. The 28-year-old has been given permission to leave the club after only joining in January. (Football League World)

Bolton boss says he was "never interested" in signing winger Ian Evatt has claimed Bolton Wanderers were never interested in signing James McClean despite their reported interest. The winger joined former club Wigan Athletic following his departure from Stoke City. (The 72)

Sunderland duo could leave on loan before deadline day Lee Johnson has hinted that Sunderland pair Jack Diamond and Benji Kimpioka could leave the club on loan over the next week. The Black Cats boss has admitted Diamond has received many offers. (Sunderland AFC)