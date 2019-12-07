League One star keen on permanent move from Leeds United, Sunderland target five January signings - League One and Two gossip

It's the weekend, which means one thing - football is back. Check out Saturday's League One and Two gossip.

Here are today's headlines:

Young Doncaster Rovers loanee Cameron John has been linked with a Championship move to Middlesbrough. John’s contract with parent club Wolves runs out at the end of the season. (Teeside Live)

Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle is said to be keen on a permanent move to Fleetwood Town. Coyle has spent some time at Fleetwood, and the Elland Road club are said to be keen on a permanent exit for him in January. (The 72)

Sunderland are targeting as many as five new signings in the January transfer window, according to manager Phil Parkinson. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News, Portsmouth)

Celtic and Rangers are said to be fighting to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlise United. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been linked to the 17-year-old centre-back. (The Scottish Sun)

Walsall have held positive contract talks with 22-year-old winger Wes McDonald. McDonald’s contract expires in the coming weeks and other clubs are interested in his signature. (Football League World)