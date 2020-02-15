League One side close in on triple free agent transfer swoop, Rotherham United star reveals secret to success - Rumours

The 2019/20 League One campaign is shaping up to be real classic, and the high-octane drama looks set to go down to the wire, with the race for promotion and the battle against relegation still likely to take further twists and turns in the coming months.

Sleeping giants Sunderland and Portsmouth are both desperate to make progress with their long journey back to the top tier, while the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United are also very much in the mix to go up. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from League One.

Former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is the bookies' firm favourite to take the vacant Blackpool job, with ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom among the chasing pack. (Sky Bet)

Struggling side Southend United have confirmed the signing of two new players, with free agents Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe both joining the club on permanent deals. (Southend Echo)

Bury's future as a football club has become even more uncertain, after reports revealed that they have defaulted on plans set in place to pay their outstanding debts. (BBC Sport)

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger could be set for a return to Southend, after sending a "plea" to the club as he looks to rejoin following his contract being terminated back in 2018. (Clacton Gazette)

Portsmouth defender James Bolton has claimed that the race for the promotion in League One is still "wide open", and said that helping the club return to the Championship would be a huge personal achievement. (Club official website)

Sunderland have brought in ex-Hull City starlet Tyler Hamilton on loan. The 21-year-old winger was also previously on the books at Hartlepool United. (Sunderland Echo)

Burton Albion youngster Ben Hart has gone out on loan to Tamworth FC, as he looks to gain some valuable first team experience with the non-league side. (The 72)

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has urged his side to help out strikers James Norwood and Kayden Johnson, who have netted close to 50% of all the clubs league goals between them this season. (Football League World)

Rotherham sensation Freddie Ladapo has put his stellar form this season down to having "stupid amounts of confidence", an attribute which he argues is vital to succeed in an unforgiving sport. (Club official website)