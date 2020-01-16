League One clubs eye HUGE deals with gossip from Blackpool, Sunderland, Burton, Portsmouth and Peterborough

The January transfer window is in full swing, with a host of third-tier clubs eyeing various deals.

The Black Cats have been priced out of a move for Peterborough United winger and Sunderland fan Marcus Maddison. Championship Charlton have had a bid accepted. (Various)

Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson continues to be linked with moves for several new additions, while Pompey boss Kenny Jackett and Doncaster Rovers gaffer Darren Moore are remaining coy on any potential new deals.

Nigel Clough has admitted that Sunderland target Liam Boyce could have played his last game for Burton Albion. The striker has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light (Sunderland Echo)

Darren Moore refused to be drawn on speculation linking Doncaster Rovers with a move for Bristol City and heavily linked Sunderland target Antoine Semenyo. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackpool are reportedly eyeing up Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. (FLW)

Sunderlands non-executive director David Jones has claimed the Black Cats 'are far from done' in the transfer market as manager Phil Parkinson eyes deals. (Sunderland Echo)

Ronan Curtis is apparently happy to stay with Portsmouth side until at least the summer and try and help them to promotion. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is interested in bringing a left-sided central defender to the club, as well as a right-back to Fratton Park as he looks to break into the playoffs. (Various)

Blackburn Rovers are expected to sanction departures this month in a bid to free up funds this month, and could offer players as part of any offer made for January target Curtis. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has refused to rule out a bid for Will Grigg. Aiden McGeady also continues to be linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo)