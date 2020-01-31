League One clubs eye HUGE deals; Sunderland, Peterborough, Blackpool and Rotherham gossip

It’s one of the most important dates in the football calendar: transfer deadline day!

What business is Phil Parkinson at Sunderland looking to conclude before the window slams shut? And what about Doncaster Rovers? Is Darren Moore eyeing any late deals?

The News understands a possible option emerged last night in that area, but with Jackett pleased with the form of his back line at present a move didnt develop.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest transfer news and gossip – including news from Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Aston Villa, Charlton, Hull City, Bristol City, Fiorentina and more!

Aiden McGeady has left Sunderland for Charlton on loan after being frozen out at the Stadium of Light by manager Phil Parkinson

Pompey are not actively looking to move on any of the 25-man squad currently at their managers disposal. But if an offer was to come in for a player on the fringes that was suitable to all parties a move could still be agreed.

Marc McNulty looks set to re-join ex-manager Jack Ross at Hibernian, Sunderland have agreed to cancel his loan deal. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sunderland have agreed a deal with Bristol City to sign highly-rated forward Antoine Semenyo. Loan until the end of the season. (Sunderland Echo)

The striker had also been linked with a move to Sunderlands League One promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers but that deal looks to have stalled.

According to reports, Sunderland are set to sign ex-Liverpool man Bobby Duncan on loan from Fiorentina for the rest of the season. (The Athletic)

Rakish Bingham has left Doncaster Rovers, Darren Moore has confirmed. (Doncaster Free Press)

Rovers are yet to receive any firm interest from other clubs in captain Ben Whiteman and will hope it stays that way but Hull City look set to test Darren Moores nerve. (Doncaster Free Press)