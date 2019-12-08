League One and Two clubs eye BIG January deals - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer news. 1. Interesting... Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Cameron John linked to Middlesbrough Young Doncaster Rovers loanee Cameron John has been linked with a Championship move to Middlesbrough. Johns contract with parent club Wolves runs out at the end of the season. (Teesside Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Keith Hill targets deals Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News) Getty Buy a Photo 4. David Bremang to Nuneaton Borough Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3