League 1 and 2 transfer news LIVE: Blackpool show interest in Crystal Palace starlet | Sunderland linked with Celtic defender | Chartlon Athletic eye double swoop ahead of Sunderland clash | Crawley sign one of the world's most prolific goal scorers | Doncaster Rovers near defender signing, according to boss
It's day two of the January window - and transfer talk is already beginning to dominate the League One and Two skyline.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.