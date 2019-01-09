League 1 and 2 news and rumours LIVE: Major Luton Town blow as manager leaves for Stoke City | Sunderland on the brink of defender signing | Blackpool sign striker from Lancashire rivals | Bradford City confirm Leeds United defender arrival | Rangers eye Portsmouth star
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
It's Day 9 of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.