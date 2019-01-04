League 1 and 2 news and gossip LIVE: Ex-Sunderland midfielder signs for Charlton Athletic ahead of tomorrow's clash | Portsmouth winger tracked by FOUR Championship clubs | Brad Potts breaks silence on Barnsley departure following Preston switch
It's Day Four of the January window - and League One and Two have already turned up the heat on their transfer business.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.