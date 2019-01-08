League 1 and 1 news and rumours: Fleetwood defender in talks with another club | Sunderland close in on Premier League defender | Sunderland owner confirms talks with striker | Plymouth Argyle sign defender for a FOURTH time
It's Day Eight of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape
