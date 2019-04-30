Leader of Blackpool fans' group welcomes takeover 'interest' from Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley and Simon Sadler

News that two businessmen with links to Blackpool want to buy the Seasiders should be “heartening” for the club’s supporters.

That’s according to Christine Seddon, chair of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, who believes it is crucial for the club to attract a new owner who has the town at heart.

It follows reports that Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley and Simon Sadler, the founder of Hong Kong asset management firm Segantii Capital, are among those considering launching a bid for the club.

Both are Blackpool fans and Seddon believes the club’s supporters should welcome the news.

She told The Gazette: “It’s certainly very interesting there are two people with connections to Blackpool – strong connections – who are interested in the club.

“The fans would be delighted to have people who have Blackpool at heart and that is the main issue for us.

“How realistic it is that Mr Pilley will take over when he already owns a football club remains to be seen.

“I don’t know a lot about Simon Sadler but I believe he is from Blackpool originally and he certainly has connections to the town.

“My understanding is he is the gentleman who purchased a Stanley Matthews medal and then loaned it to the Football Museum, which is now in Manchester.

“From what I’ve heard of him, I’m sure he would have Blackpool Football Club’s best interests at heart, so it will be very interesting to see how that one works out and just how serious he is.

“But it’s very heartening to know there are serious people out there with serious interest and we will monitor that as we go along.

“The deadline for bids is not until May 15, so there’s plenty of time for others to come forward.”

It has long been rumoured that Pilley was the local partner Valeri Belokon wanted to work with at Blackpool, though the Fleetwood chairman has never officially commented on the speculation.

The 48-year-old has been seen at Bloomfield Road in recent weeks to help with the installation of card terminals provided by his Card Saver business.

Seddon added: “Rumours have gone on for some time about Andy Pilley but quite how it would sit with the EFL we don’t know. We need to hear what the EFL have got to say on this matter.

“Will it be possible to extract himself from one football club to buy another one? We’re not experts in this kind of situation but it certainly requires further clarity. Andy Pilley has done a great job at Fleetwood as we all know, for the club and the community, and he would probably be a very popular choice for Blackpool fans.”

Fleetwood’s chief executive Steve Curwood gave a brief response when asked about the reports prior to last night’s game against Sunderland.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “I’ve just got to focus on today and Fleetwood Town. Whatever goes on at Blackpool has nothing to do with me.”