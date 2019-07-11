Josh Morris: This tough week will help Fleetwood Town in big tests ahead

Fleetwood Town’s new signing Josh Morris says the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal is not about fun in the sun as he stressed the need to focus on fitness ahead of their return to England.

The winger started Town’s 1-0 win over Wrexham last Friday at Poolfoot Farm.

He says the squad have played an 11 v 11 game at their base in Vilamoura and a friendly is planned for Saturday, with the opponents yet to be confirmed.

Morris, 27, says the sessions on the Algarve have been tough but will be most beneficial going into next week’s away games against League Two sides Port Vale (Wednesday) and Carlisle (Saturday).

Home fixtures follow against Burnley (July 23) and Preston (26) in a packed programme and Morris believes that getting the gruelling fitness work in now is key to Town’s preparations.

He said: “I’m feeling good. It’s good to get going and get back into the swing of things.

“We need to work hard this week because the games will be coming thick and fast.

“It has been tough but we had a good first couple of days, which set us in good stead for the rest of the week.

“It’s a bit hotter than back home but it’s been nice to get some work done. There’s been a lot of football involved, which is always good.

“We did an 11 v 11 match on Tuesday, which helped get the legs moving and get some minutes under our belts.

“I think all of the lads know that in training it’s going to be full on and there’s no coming off it. It’s a tough week but the lads have adapted well to it so far.”