Josh Morris returns to training at Fleetwood Town ahead of Peterborough clash

Fleetwood Town winger Josh Morris has trained this week as they prepare to face Peterborough United on the opening day of the new League One season.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off after a collision with Darnell Fisher in the 1-0 win over Preston North End last Friday.

The winger had been taken off as a precaution due to his injury history, having previously broken his leg while at Scunthorpe United.

However, head coach Joey Barton stressed there were no issues with Morris despite Kyle Dempsey, Craig Morgan and Macauley Southam-Hales all set to miss Saturday’s trip to the Posh.

There was also good news regarding Jack Sowerby, who was also back in training this week.

Barton said: “Josh is fine, Josh trained Tuesday.

“I expect him to train fully today, he’s fine.

“Jack Sowerby has played little minutes in pre-season but he is back training.

“Kyle Dempsey is a little bit behind them.

“Craig Morgan is a little bit behind them but pretty much we are there.

“Macauley Southam-Hales has had a bit of a setback.

“Apart from that we are fine.”

Although Matt Gilks is also recovering from a knock, he became Barton’s latest signing on Thursday.

The out-of-contract keeper left Lincoln City in the summer and penned a one-year deal to join Town after a successful trial period.

Ex-Oldham man Peter Clarke also turned his trial into a one year contract with the defender also in contention to feature at Peterborough.

Barton was pleased to have added the duo to his squad going into the season.

He said: “We are always looking to add good people and good players to our group.”