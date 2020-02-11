Joey Barton wants to repay loyal Fleetwood fans who make "huge difference"

Joey Barton feels that Fleetwood Town’s travelling fans can have a huge impact on his team, whatever their number.

Barton has consistently praised the Town supporters this season, irrespective of how many are present, because of the noise they generate.

Eighty eight Town supporters made the journey down to AFC Wimbledon last Saturday as they watched their side take three points with a 2-1 win, giving them back-to-back league wins for the first time since September.

Fleetwood took the lead just past the 20-minute mark through an own goal, before the Dons levelled through Shane McLoughlin.

It was Paddy Madden who secured all three points in the last 10 minutes, coming off the bench and getting on the end of a Barrie McKay cross to score at the second time of asking.

For Barton, a result like Saturday’s was one for the vocal minority that travelled south, as Town were able to stave off the impact of Wimbledon’s home support.

The head coach explained: “We have to take it one game at a time.

“We are up against some big teams and big clubs.

“I believe fans can make a hell of a difference with the atmosphere they create but you don’t need too many of them.

“Wimbledon is one of the smallest grounds in our division.

“They were right behind their team with their energy willing the team on.

“And, but for a great bit of skill by Barrie McKay and a great finish by Paddy, they would have cheered their team to a point.

“Our number of fans may have been small but that can make a huge difference.

“We know we are not a Newcastle United, taking four, five or six thousand to away games.

“But our fans work hard for their money, they get on the bus down and it’s important that we go hard for them. They appreciate the effort the lads put in.

“I’m so happy to send them away to enjoy a few beers with those three points and us climbing up the table.”

Fleetwood are on the road again this evening to face second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys have sustained their push for promotion this season. However, a win for the Cod Army could potentially see them rise into sixth place and the final play-off spot – if results elsewhere go their way.