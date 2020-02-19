Joey Barton: Signings who can play in only one position aren't what I want at Fleetwood

Joey Barton says versatility is key for players who want to be in his squad at Fleetwood Town.

Town’s head coach admits that the ability to play in more than one position is a major factor in the Cod Army’s recruitment.

Loan acquisition Callum Connolly is a fine example, having played at centre-back and in central midfield since joining the club from Everton last month.

Connolly thundered home the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Peterborough United, making a smart run from midfield before finishing with aplomb.

Barton said: “When you don’t have a massive squad, you need players who are versatile and it’s hard for our recruitment team because I’m always looking for players who can play multiple positions.

“It doesn’t make it easy when they give me a list of players and I say, ‘Nah, he can only play there.’ I like that because I do like to change shape in a game.

“Sometimes with the weather or the way an opponent sets up, I think you have to be very versatile and fluid in your shape to cancel that out.

“Peterborough started 4-3-1-2, as we predicted they would after they’d won six on the spin, but after their penalty (which Alex Cairns saved) they didn’t really cause us any bother.

“They changed shape after we took the lead to 4-2-3-1 and we countered that by going to a back four because we didn’t want three centre-halves against one forward.”

Barton relished the battle of wits with his Posh counterpart Darren Ferguson.

The system changes continued in the second half and Barton described it as “a real chess match”.

He is full of respect for Ferguson, saying Peterborough’s boss couldn’t have had a better football education at home.

The Town boss added: “ Darren’s dad (Sir Alex Ferguson) is probably the best manager there has ever been on these shores.

“Liverpool fans may argue for Bill Shankly or Bob Paisley, but from being a kid Darren has had a masterclass from one of the greatest managers we’ve ever had.

“So I knew it was going to be a tactical battle and thankfully our lads came out on the right side. With their commitment and endeavour, we deserved the three points.”

Fleetwood Town’s Under-18s will face Rotherham United in the northern final of the Youth Alliance Cup at Poolfoot Farm on Saturday, February 29 (11am).

The regional final on home soil is the reward for Simon Wiles’ side beating Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Spectators are welcome and there will be no admission charge.

Southern qualifiers AFC Wimbledon await the winners in the national final.