Joey Barton's birthday wish: More loan signings for Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton has not ruled dipping his toe into the transfer market before the deadline on his birthday.

The League One and Two window closes on Monday, when the Fleetwood Town boss turns 37.

Barton did most of his summer shopping early in the window, with nine permanent and loan signings.

Barton snapped up out-of-contract players Danny Andrew, Peter Clarke, Paul Coutts, Matt Gilks and Josh Morris before the season began.

All have since slotted into Barton’s team, while striker Ched Evans, their £240,000 signing from Sheffield United, scored on his second Town debut in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Accrington Stanley.

Barton also brought back Lewie Coyle and Harry Souttar on further loan spells from Leeds United and Stoke City respectively, with midfielder Jordan Rossiter being Town’s third loan signing from Rangers.

Club are allowed to include five loan signings in a match-day squad and Barton is keen to fill those two remaining places.

But he stressed he would be happy with his squad if the window closed right now.

Barton said: “We have still got two loans, so you never know. There could be a couple of ins and outs, who knows?

“I’m aware of what the transfer deadline does because of the madness of January. You can’t ever rest on your laurels.

“We do not need major surgery. If we can shuffle in one or two spots, then maybe we will do that if it is about improving the team. I will be happy if the window closes and I’ve got what I have got.”

Town’s Under-23s lost 4-3 to Wigan in the Central League Cup at Poolfoot Foot. They pulled level from 3-0 down only to be beaten by a late Latics penalty.