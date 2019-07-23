Joey Barton looks forward to Sean Dyche reunion as Fleetwood Town meet Burnley

Joey Barton says it will be strange to share a touchline with Sean Dyche as he relishes Fleetwood Town’s pre-season meeting with Burnley on Tuesday.

Barton was part of Dyche’s Burnley side that clinched promotion to the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

After leaving in 2016 for Rangers, Barton returned to Turf Moor in 2017 and would eventually hang up his boots there.

It was on his return to Burnley that he was handed an FA ban for breaching betting regulations.

Barton then opted to take over as head coach at Highbury in June 2018 when that ban was lifted.

“He is normally on the touchline shouting at me as opposed to standing next to him,” Barton said of his opposite number this evening.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be a great test.

“They are a Premier League side who will be bang at it because Burnley work enormously on the pre-season foundation; it is a huge thing that they build a season off.

“It will be a huge test and that is what we were looking for this pre-season.

“Burnley come Tuesday night, Preston on Friday; we feel that will give us what we want heading into a league campaign.”

The Burnley game will be another runout for Harry Souttar, who returned to the club on loan last week from Stoke City.

Barton believes his decision to turn down other clubs in favour of rejoining Town speaks volumes about the progress being made at Highbury.

Speaking after Town’s 3-1 win in their pre-season match at Carlisle United last Saturday, Barton said: “He has just come in, he has had a massive smile on his face all week as anyone who has seen his interviews have no doubt seen.

“We all know the quality he brings; a number of clubs in our division were after him and for him to choose Fleetwood is a positive sign about the culture we are building in our dressing room.”