Joey Barton hopes Ashley Nadesan stays with Fleetwood Town amid Crawley Town speculation

Joey Barton believes a choice between Fleetwood Town and Crawley Town is a ‘no brainer’ after striker Ashley Nadesan was linked with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is rumoured to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Crawley.

Barton stressed talks are ongoing with Nadesan, whom he brought back from a loan spell at Carlisle United.

Having seen the striker score the winner against Sunderland on Tuesday, Barton believes he wants to stay at Highbury.

He said: “I would hope so, but you never know.

“He knows what we think of him, that has been shown since he came back from loan with the amount of game time that he has had.

“Great to see him get the winner the other night.

“We were a little bit confused about who got it but, like any good striker, the one who celebrates best tends to get it.

“Ash Eastham had a good run of it and made it look like it was his goal but upon seeing it and photographic evidence, it was Nadders.

“I’m not being disrespectful to Crawley but if you offered me to sign for Crawley in League Two or Fleetwood Town it is a no brainer really.

“I do not know what his plans are but he wants to stay, we have made him an offer and we are in dialogue with him.

“He is playing football with a smile on his face and I would be surprised if he went elsewhere.

“But it is his career; he might be a Crawley Town fan, I will have to ask him.”

Ross Wallace is another player Town are keen to get under contract for next year.

The midfielder joined the club in September after his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Barton revealed he had told the 33-year-old he could not have a rest due to recent injuries as he prepares for today’s final game of the season at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Town boss admitted: “He’s had a mixed season because he missed kind of pre-season.

“He has come in and played so many minutes for us.

“He had a little shaky spell two or three weeks ago and he was kind of looking at me like ‘I might need a little bit of a rest’.

“I said ‘tough. You are not getting one’. He responded against Bristol Rovers, I thought that was one of his best games for us.”