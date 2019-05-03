Joey Barton hails Wes Burns’ contribution to Fleetwood Town’s win against Sunderland

Wes Burns impressed with his persistence on Tuesday night
Wes Burns impressed with his persistence on Tuesday night

Joey Barton was delighted to see Fleetwood Town’s star man Wes Burns make an impression on Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo this week.

The 24-year-old’s form this season earned him the player of the year prize at the recent fans’ awards.

Tuesday’s win against the Black Cats saw Burns’ pressing play a key role in Ashley Nadesan’s late winner.

Barton said: “I said to them in there ‘You have shown on Tuesday night that you are capable.’

“Wes Burns, up against Bryan Oviedo; Bryan played in a World Cup (for Costa Rica) and Wes taught him many things in that second half.

“I thought he was outstanding; charging down and gives him 20-30 yards to then win a throw-in that Ross (Wallace) pulls the magic off to get a corner and win us the game.

“He could have left that, he could have stayed in his slot and kept a 1-1 scoreline but he wants to be a player and it is a delight to see as a coach.

“When players run that hard you win football matches. In the second half we had a real desire to win a football match in front of our fans.”