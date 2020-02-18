Joey Barton hails squad effort and Alex Cairns' preparation in Fleetwood victory over Peterborough

Joey Barton says the quality of Fleetwood Town’s squad and hard work behind the scenes were key reasons for their victory over Peterborough United at the weekend.

Town were without key players Ched Evans (suspended) and Kyle Dempsey (injured) but still recorded a fourth successive win thanks to goals from Callum Connolly and Wes Burns.

It was a game that also featured appearances off the bench by deadline-day arrival Isak Thorvaldsson and Jack Sowerby.

“We had players coming on who made a big impact,” Barton said.

“Josh Morris had a massive say in the (winning) goal.

“His pressing was first- class to enable us to take the ball and it was a superb finish from Wes.

“Jack came in and did a couple of different stints and Isak made his debut. We’ve been trying to get him in for the last few games.

“An 18-year-old got in the corner and showed incredible game management, so it was a real squad effort, especially with Ched being suspended.

“How were we going to handle not having a talisman?

“Paddy (Madden) has stepped in and I thought he was first-class at nine.

“He won a lot of headers and kept the lads going.

“I was really proud. The lads never stopped playing for each other and that is what has got us the rewards.”

Alex Cairns had a memorable afternoon in goal, first giving away a penalty and receiving a booking, then saving Mo Eisa’s effort to keep the game goalless.

Barton was unsure about the spot-kick decision, but was sure about why Cairns had success.

He said: “From where I was standing I thought Al touched the ball before he touched the man and Al thinks the same.

“You can imagine after Tuesday night, you think the refereeing gods are conspiring against you, but it comes down to superb processes off the mark.

“We knew Ivan Toney, their first-choice penalty-taker was suspended and Marcus Maddison, who was the second penalty-taker, has gone to Hull, so we were left with four candidates to take a penalty if they got one.

“We’ve prepared for almost every eventuality in the analysis department.

“Alex had the four penalty takers written on his water bottle and knew where they go.

“He knew Mohamed Eisa tends to go down the middle with his penalties.

“Cairno still has to hold his nerve and save it and he did that superbly, but we talk all the time about the processes, and my belief is that if you do things correctly and keep doing them habitually then eventually you start to get what we’re getting.”