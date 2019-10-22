Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town fans are starting to believe

Joey Barton says the Fleetwood Town fans are starting to believe his squad is capable of something special this season.

Town sit fourth in League One after Saturday’s 4-1 home win over Burton Albion, and head coach Barton says these are still early days but his players have plenty of improvement still in them.

Barton, who takes his side to Coventry City tomorrow, said: “We believe in ourselves as a group. I think there are many, many aspects of our game we can keep nudging and trying to get better in, but the pleasing thing is the fans are starting to believe.

“You can hear the noise, the crowd getting behind the team, and we are building some momentum.

“We lost a bit of that against Ipswich (who won 1-0 at Highbury in Town’s previous match) but we learned a lot from it.

“We came back against a tricky Burton team, especially with the legs they have on the counter.

“I’m delighted but it’s only three points, and we dust ourselves down and have to recover quickly for a tough fixture at Coventry in midweek.

September’s manager of the month still wants to see more from his players and more of what he sees on the training ground.

He added: “I’m pleased with a lot of aspects but I still think we can be so much better than that.

“I just see what we are capable of. We are yet to transition from the training ground.

“Some of what the players are showing on the training ground we are seeing moments of (in matches). I know it’s in there.

“My job is never to be happy, to keep pushing standards and keep demanding more as all the good managers did with me. They pushed me and pushed me, so I reached a level I didn’t think I was capable of.

“Sometimes you are the last one to see how good you can be.

“Sometimes they (players) say, ‘I’m the top scorer in League One.’ Well, great, let’s push you on to the next level’. That’s the key.

“Something nice is building at this football club but we are against some big boys in this division. We have to take it one game at a time and see what comes.”