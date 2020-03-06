Joey Barton: Blackpool just the next team in our path as relentless run of tough games continues for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton says Saturday's clash with neighbours Blackpool continues a relentless run of tough League One tests for his in-form side.

Town welcome the Seasiders to Highbury for Neil Critchley’s first game as Pool boss.

Fleetwood have faced seven of League One’s top 10 in their last eight games – and face top-three sides Portsmouth and Rotherham United this month.

Barton said: “I don’t mean this disrespectfully to Blackpool because it is a big football club in this area, but for us they’re just another team in our path.

“The fans will be aware it’s a derby game but for us they’re a team that sit below us in the table.

“We haven’t had that luxury in recent weeks because we’ve been up against the top three or four.

“It’s been a case of, ‘We’ve beaten the form team in the division, who’s next? God, we’ve got them away!’

“So it’s been relentless in terms of the calibre of opposition we’ve had to play. You finally play someone below you in the table and you think, ‘God, it’s Blackpool!’

“They’re in a false league position. They’ve got some great players, so you expect Blackpool to progress as the season starts to close.”

After the midweek win at Ipswich Town, Barton spoke about his pre-match comments backfiring in previous games against them and Blackpool. Still in only his second season as a head coach, the 37-year-old admits he is learning as he goes along.

The Cod Army boss said: “I’ll figure it out at the end of the season. I keep my own professional journal about what I want to do.

“Sometimes I can overstep the mark and make mistakes. I think I’ve done that but I’ve never had any experience. I’m climbing without ropes.

“I never did any coaching. I played football, got banned, went on the radio while I was banned and then came into football management.

“I was the youngest in all four divisions. I don’t think I am now but there’s no route map.

“No-one showed me how to do this and I’ve had to make loads of mistakes, and I have made loads.

“I’ve been fortunate at this football club that I’ve been supported through that.”