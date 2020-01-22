Joey Barton bids to build momentum at Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton wants his Fleetwood Town side to start picking up some momentum in the second half of their season.

READ MORE: Barton looks to loans to fill gaps in Fleetwood squad

Putting a string of results together has been an issue for Town all season and the wins have dried up of late.

Town

have managed to win only one of their last eight League One fixtures and are without a win in any competition in their six games since Boxing Day.

They have slipped to 11th in the table, though they are only four points outside the play-offs with games in hand and Barton knows that putting a run of results together can make all the difference.

Town start a run of three games in eight days at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and head coach Barton said: “We are still striving to find our momentum this season.

“We’ve had little spells but we need to start putting a run of games together where you go and win six out of 10 or go unbeaten in 12 because the side that does that this season is more than likely going to go up.

“It’s so tight and the key thing is making sure every week we stay in contention, stay in the race.

“No-one expects us to go up or get in the play-off – maybe only the people inside our group and the ones who come to watch us – but we’ve played everyone now and the reality is I don’t think there are six better teams than us, but that doesn’t matter if we don’t get in those spots.

“But we’ve got a good group here and if it’s not this year, let’s make sure it’s next year.”

Fleetwood followed a 1-0 defeat at Burton Albion with Saturday’s 2-2 Highbury draw with Shrewsbury Town and Barton was pleased with the improvement he saw from his side.

Barton said of the Shrews game: “Massive improvement on last week (at Burton). I challenged the lads to be us.

“You are not going to win every game but there’s a level of performance and desire you want to see from your team. I thought we were a little bit flat last week, which was bizarre, but the lads were excellent on Saturday.

“At half-time they had to dig themselves out of a hole because they had given a 1-0 start to a side that wanted to defend more than attack.

“It’s difficult but they are a good side. Bristol City had played them twice and scored one goal. We have played them twice and scored five, and we’ve taken four points off them.

“If you can do that against everyone you play, usually you’ll have a good year.”