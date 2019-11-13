Joey Barton bidding for more cup success with Fleetwood Town

Fresh from making progress in one cup competition, Fleetwood Town aim to do so in another on Wednesday night

After earning a second-round trip to League Two club Crawley Town in the FA Cup as a reward for Sunday’s 2-0 win at Barnet, attention switches to the EFL Trophy tonight.

The Northern Group B decider at Highbury (7.45pm) will determine whether Town or visitors Oldham Athletic go through to the knockout stages.

Tonight’s winners, in 90 minutes or on penalties, will qualify for the regionalised second round as runners-up to Accrington Stanley. The draw will be made on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the competition, Fleetwood and Oldham both lost to Stanley but got the better of Liverpool Under-21s, though in Town’s case only on penalties.

Fylde boss Joey Barton said: “It’s a game we must win to go through and we’ll go as strong as we can.”

The FA Cup draw takes Town back to the south-east, where they overcame the National League Bees at the weekend.

A draw against an EFL club should at least ensure a decent playing surface, though Barton admitted he had experienced far worse pitches than Barnet’s.

Barton said after victory at The Hive: “We would have wanted to play a lot differently in terms of the style of football but you have to play the conditions.

“The pitch isn’t the worst I’ve seen. I spent a period following my dad around the lower league circuit when he played, so I know how good this pitch is.

“It’s probably not at the level we’re used to on a consistent basis but you have to play it. I thought the lads handled the conditions really well.”