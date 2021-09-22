Joe Garner tips fellow Fleetwood strikers for bright future

Loanee Callum Morton (21) and Ged Garner (22) have been charged with leading the line more often than not so far this season.

The pair have scored in back-to-back league games against Rotherham United and Sunderland, and Morton (right) netted a Papa John’s Trophy hat-trick against Leicester City.

Joe Garner made his Fleetwood debut against Sunderland on Saturday

It was Morton who began Saturday’s fightback against Sunderland with Town’s first goal before Garner ensured a 2-2 draw with a penalty deep into added-time at Highbury.

While the elder Garner is playing a support role at the moment, he is only too happy to pass on advice to those ahead of him in the queue for a starting spot.

He said: “They’re both top players. I see them every day in training and they work ever so hard, both of them.

“If I can come here and help them both further their careers, I’m sure both of them will go on and do that.

“Ged has got a great left foot. He stepped up and he put the penalty away.

“We were confident he was going to score and that’s what he did.

“I’ve played abroad and I’ve played for about 12 different clubs now, so I’ve got the experience which can help the young players.

“If there’s ever anything I can do to help them, I will speak to them.

“When the two young lads are playing well and scoring like they are doing, I’m as happy as anyone.”

The Sunderland draw made it four League One games without defeat and five in all competitions.

It saw new signing Garner come off the bench for a debut, an experience which he enjoyed.

He said: “It was a great game, fans are back and hopefully they went home having enjoyed an end-to-end game.

“We spoke after the game and we were happy to come away with a point.

“We could have won with the chances over the course of the game but it was probably a fair result.

“We could have come away with three points and we are disappointed but we played well.

“We knew Sunderland would be right up there come the end of the season,

“Rotherham will be right up there and we’ve taken four points from two games against good sides.

“We’re confident, we’re a tight group and we work very hard through the week.

“The gaffer has us working very hard and we have some good young players.”