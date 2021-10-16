James Hill on 'amazing journey' with Fleetwood Town and England

Defender Hill, 19, received his second call-up for this month’s internationals, making his first start against Italy, then coming off the bench in the Czech Republic.

The centre-half donned the armband against the Czechs and scored the final goal in a 5-0 win.

James Hill has captained England Under-20s and scored his first goal for the national team

“It’s been an amazing journey so far,” Hill said. “I managed to get called up to the England Under-20s. I thought I’d be miles out of place but I kept going and I thought it went really well in the first camp.

“In the second camp I managed to start against Italy and in the second game I came off the bench, captained the side to a 5-0 victory and scored at the end of the game.

“I just didn’t think I’d be coming in at that standard.

“I’d never really competed against those boys – only in the cup competitions against Everton and Leicester when I was younger.

“I just thought that the intensity they play at is a bit more than I could keep up with.

“I thought I did really well and I proved myself wrong.

“It was kind of a shock to score. I don’t really score that often but I managed to score the week before for Fleetwood away at Cambridge.

“I was hoping to take that form with me and in the last minute I found myself in the box free, so I managed to nod it home and take a goal for myself.”

Hill (left) is now back at Fleetwood and looking forward to the return of League One action when Crewe Alexandra visit Highbury this afternoon.

The academy product is closing in on his 50th Cod Army appearance, having become the club’s youngest ever first-team debutant at just 16.

In the three years since, consistent game-time hasn’t always been there for the long- throw specialist but his determination saw him overcome the setbacks along the way.

He said: “It’s not been straightforward. It hasn’t just been a case of coming in and playing.

“I’ve been dropped on multiple occasions – against MK Dons I was dropped (in January) and never made it back into the team until Simon Grayson came in.

“I had my moments with Joey Barton as well, I thought I was ready but I obviously wasn’t quite ready in his eyes.

“I’ve been dropped again to the Under-18s level and the U23s but I kept at it, kept striving and now I’ve managed to make a place in the starting XI of the Fleetwood Town side.

“Simon Grayson has had a massive impact on my overall game as well.”