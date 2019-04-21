James Hill could make his first league start as Fleetwood Town head to Blackpool on Easter Monday

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town youngster James Hill is in with a shout of making his first league start at dad Matt’s old club, Blackpool.

The 17-year-old made an impressive cameo off the bench in Town’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United on Friday.

It was his first league appearance for the club with his long throw leading to Ash Hunter’s 95th minute leveller at Highbury.

Matt Hill had a brief spell at Bloomfield Road from 2011-12, though Town’s assistant boss sees shades of another Fylde coast footbaling figure in his son; AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor.

Clint Hill said: “If you heard the crowd they went: ‘ooh what is this (long throw)?’

“It was a missile. I was lucky enough to play with Dave Challinor who has a massive throw and it is very effective.

“He looked very assured and it will be one hell of a weapon for us.”

With Craig Morgan, Jack Sowerby, Jason Holt, Dean Marney and James Wallace out and Harry Souttar suspended, the opportunities are there for youngsters like James Hill in Town’s final four games of the season.

Town’s first-team coach added: “I think with the injuries we have got the opportunity is there for the lads.

“We have got an opportunity to promote youth and they have got a chance because there are not many bodies left.

“I thought the young lads that stepped in did brilliantly.

“I think the club is in a good position going forward.”

Town’s Good Friday draw saw the return of Paddy Madden to their starting line-up.

His reappearance also saw Town switch formation, choosing to play 3-4-1-2.

“Paddy is hard to leave out,” said Clint Hill. “He gives you everything, he’s a goalscorer.

“We knew with the front three we had we would cause teams problems.

“We had a few chances and had to change things in the end to get Ash Hunter on.

“We went to 4-4-2 to get Ash on that left-hand side where we feel he does his best work.”

There was also praise for keeper Alex Cairns after he kept out Marcus Maddison’s penalty in the first half.

Clint Hill said: “Al stayed on his feet for us and has made a big contribution for us.

“He has been fantastic for us all season and was a big moment in the game for us.

“He has got us out of a few situations so we thank him once again.”