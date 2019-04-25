Jack Sowerby to make Fleetwood Town start against Bristol Rovers?

Joey Barton says Jack Sowerby is in contention for Saturday’s game with Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Southend United earlier this month.

After initial fears his season was over, he returned to the bench for the 2-1 loss at Blackpool and could aid Town’s midfield injury woes.

Jason Holt returned to parent club Glasgow Rangers for treatment after he was stretchered off at Accrington Stanley in March, James Wallace (knee) and Dean Marney (calf) are out with defender Craig Morgan also injured.

Nathan Sheron starts the first of his four-match ban for his red at Bloomfield Road while Harry Souttar serves the last of his three-game suspension for his red at Barnsley.

Barton said: “Jack is the only one (in contention), he is about seven to 10 days ahead of schedule.

“It would have been a huge risk to start him at Blackpool; he’d only trained one day.

“I put him into the game late, more to eat up the clock in stoppage time, but he will train this week and we will see how he is for Saturday.”