How Fleetwood Town's intriguing new £3.5m market value compares to Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley

The 2021/22 League One campaign is well and truly underway, with the season rapidly approaching the halfway point, and the heroes and villains of the piece already emerging for many clubs.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:40 pm

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season is up and running, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Fleetwood Town's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other League One side, and ranked them in terms of overall price tags, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Start of season overall squad market value: £21.65m. Current squad market value: £23.54m. Overall percentage change: +8.7%. Most valuable player: Josh Windass (estimated market value = £1.8m) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

2. Ipswich Town

Start of season overall squad market value: £14.02m. Current squad market value: £20.59m. Overall percentage change: +46.9%. Most valuable player: Bersant Celina (estimated market value = £2.7m) (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

3. Sunderland

Start of season overall squad market value: £8.91m. Current squad market value: £10.62m. Overall percentage change: +19.2%. Most valuable player: Alex Pritchard (estimated market value = £2.25m) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

4. Charlton Athletic

Start of season overall squad market value: £5.74m. Current squad market value: £10.33m. Overall percentage change: +80%. Most valuable player: Harry Arter (estimated market value = £1.8m) (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

