How Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury and Gillingham fare in the shock League One alternative table

Fleetwood Town currently sit on 14 points with three wins, five draws and seven losses in their opening 16 matches of the 2021/22 League One campaign.
Danny Andrew – born in Lincolnshire – is their top scorer in the league with six goals, while Liverpudlian forward Gerard Garner has five.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Fleetwood Town and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.