FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Danny Andrew of Fleetwood Town celebrates with Daniel Batty after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic at Highbury Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

How Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury and Gillingham fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:53 pm

Fleetwood Town currently sit on 14 points with three wins, five draws and seven losses in their opening 16 matches of the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Danny Andrew – born in Lincolnshire – is their top scorer in the league with six goals, while Liverpudlian forward Gerard Garner has five.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Fleetwood Town and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra

Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11.

2. Lincoln City

Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11.

3. Ipswich Town

Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12.

4. Sunderland

Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14.

