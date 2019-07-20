Harry Souttar thankful for instant introduction to football at Fleetwood Town

Harry Souttar believed being thrown in at the deep end last season benefited him after returning on loan to Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old Stoke City centre-half is set to feature for the club at Carlisle United today after agreeing a season-long move.

He made 11 appearances for the club last season, having been thrown straight into action because of an injury to skipper Craig Morgan, who has missed the last two friendlies, again with injuries.

It will be a battle between Morgan, Souttar and Ash Eastham for those central defensive slots if boss Joey Barton opts for a back four against Peterborough United on the opening day.

Souttar said: “I think last year when I came with injuries and that that I was straight in the team.

“I think that helped me settle down.

“Everyone around the club has been brilliant with me. There is a one team ethos around the club, everyone buys into that and I bought into that.”

Town will be hosting a fans forum just before the start of the new season.

In a free event exclusive to Onward Card holders, club owner Andy Pilley, Barton and two first team players will be in attendance at Highbury’s Parkside Suite on Thursday, August 1 (7pm).

Tickets are now on sale, with Onward Card holders able to claim one ticket for themselves, as well as bring a guest free of charge.

They will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, with tickets available from the club shop at Highbury.

For further details, please contact 01253 775080.