Harry Souttar says calm heads are key when Fleetwood Town visit Blackpool

Harry Souttar is full of determination for tomorrow’s Fylde coast derby away to Blackpool but the Fleetwood defender knows emotions must be kept in check.

Town will aim to right the wrong of a 2-1 defeat on their last visit to Bloomfeld Road in April, when Nathan Sheron was sent off and Nathan Delfouneso scored the stoppage-time winner.

And after missing that match due to a red card of his own during his first loan spell with Fleetwood, Souttar is excited to get the opportunity to feature in such a big clash this time around.

The loanee from Stoke City told The Gazette: “It’s not to be taken lightly but it’s another game.

“Last season I was suspended, so I never got to play in it. I was gutted last time and it’s one we’re really looking forward to this weekend.

“We’re just treating it as a chance to get another three points away from home.

“Our away record hasn’t been as strong as our home record this season and it’s something we’re looking to improve, so we’ll do a few things on the training ground to hopefully put that right on Saturday.”

The Cod Army hope their travelling contingent will top the 1,300 who followed them down the coast last season and the 21-year-old is mindful of the atmosphere.

Although players can get swept up in the occasion of a derby game, Souttar thinks it’s best to keep a level head.

And he backing Town’s senior players to rein in anyone who gets carried away in the build-up.

The Australia international explained: “You can use the atmosphere to your advantage a little bit when you’re away from home. If you shut the home crowd out, you can try to get them frustrated.

“We’ll go into the game with calm heads and know that we’re there to do a job.

“We’ll know we’re there to try to get three points and we’ll be working this week to do that.

“There are a lot of boys with good experience in the team. You’ve just got to look right through the team – there are a lot of boys who have played big games.

“There are players in the team who played in this game last season and in the home game when we beat them 3-2.

“There are boys with experience in there and boys who will be new to the fixture.

“We’ve got the right ingredients. We’ve got the right balance of squad now and we’re looking a lot stronger than we did last year. Hopefully we can push on.

“That’s one of the jobs for the experienced players and we have a lot of them at the club, who have played a lot games and know what derby games are all about.

“They will be calming some of the boys down this week and keeping things ticking over.”