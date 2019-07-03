Goalkeeper Alex Cairns keen to extend contract at Fleetwood Town

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is looking to extend his stay at Fleetwood Town.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Highbury until 2021 but the shot-stopper is keen to commit to a longer deal and follow in the footsteps of Wes Burns, Ash Eastham and Paddy Madden, all of whom have penned contract extensions.

Cairns was an ever present for Town’s 11th-placed finish in League One last season and has been the subject of interest in the last two summers.

However, when asked if he would like to extend his stay with the club, Cairns said: “Yeah, I think the football club has been good for me. It would be nice to commit my future to the club. My goal is to get promoted with this club and I intend to.”

Cairns arrived in the summer of 2016 and had to bide his time before claiming a starting spot. That November he usurped Chris Neal and went on to help Town to a fourth-placed finish in the 2016-17 season.

Cairns was chosen to start the following season, losing his place to Neal and then regaining it in the course of the campaign.

Joey Barton’s arrival last summer saw Cairns take the number one shirt for the first time in his career but he is not resting on his laurels.

Cairns said: “Last season was my favourite season. I loved the play-offs but last season I played every minute of every game, and I have spoken before about becoming number one.

“I think I have gone up another level in everything – from communication with the back four to communication around the changing room.

“For me the key is to build on everything I did last year and take another step forward because I don’t want to stand still. I want to keep pushing myself to get better and better.”

After their first week of pre-season training Fleetwood Town’s preparations are about to step up a gear. Town welcome National League club Wrexham to their Poolfoot Farm training base in Thornton for their first friendly fixture this Friday (6pm).

Joey Barton’s squad will then fly out to Portugal for a week-long training camp.

They will be based at Browns Sports Resort in the southern marina resort of Vilamoura from Sunday.

Their intense training schedule on the Algarve will include a match against Championship opposition at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira on the evening of Saturday, July 13.

Admission for Friday’s match against Wrexham is £5 (£2 concessions), with free entry for onward card holders.