Goal-grabber Josh Morris doing just the job Joey Barton wanted at Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton has praised the goalscoring boost Josh Morris has given to his Fleetwood side as Town look forward to Saturday’s trip to Blackpool on the back of a five-match winning run.

Four of those five have been in cup competitions, including the FA Cup wins at Barnet and Crawley Town which have earned Barton’s side a third-round tie at home to League One rivals Portsmouth a month from now.

Barton’s two top scorers were on target in the 2-1 win at Crawley, where Paddy Madden sealed victory was his 15th goal of the season after Morris had opened the scoring with his eighth.

Barton has frequently sung the praises of striker Madden but also took the opportunity to hail the impact of Preston-born winger Morris following his summer switch from Scunthorpe United.

The 28-year-old has scored in four of his last six games and boss Barton said: “We brought Josh in because we thought we needed more goals from midfield and he was one of a number of players we brought in.

“He was one of the players we highlighted in the off-season. He had a tough time at Scunthorpe because of relegation and a few injury issues.

“He was someone that the club knew quite well because he’s played here before (in two loan spells from Blackburn Rovers) and he’s been a real bonus for us in terms of goals.

“His all round play, his workrate and everything is superb but for a midfielder to be on eight goals this season...

“I’m delighted but it was a real squad effort at Crawley. We didn’t come under any illusions other than that we wanted to win.

“That’s our fifth win on the spin and we want to keep that momentum and use it in the league campaign.”

Town are yet to face FA Cup third-round opponents Portsmouth this season, having exercised their right to postpone last month’s scheduled visit to Fratton Park due to international call-ups. That match has been rearranged for March 10.

The Fleetwood boss had expressed a wish to play Pompey at home first and now has the chance to do so twice: the league meeting at Highbury is set for February 22.

The clubs’ FA Cup clash means Town’s League One visit to Ipswich Town, scheduled for January 4, must be rearranged.