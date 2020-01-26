Glenn Whelan: Fleetwood still ambitious for this season and I know what it takes to win promotion

Glenn Whelan played the full 90 minutes on his Fleetwood debut at Bristol Rovers the day after joining the club, and the midfielder believes he has plenty in the tanks to help Town complete a successful season.

Two weeks on from his 36th birthday, Whelan said: “I just got a call off the manager to come in and train, so he could look at me physically more than anything to see if I was capable, and I’m just glad its all sorted.

“It’s a good group and I know one or two, which makes it easier. Training has been really good.

“In the last 12 months I’ve been in three different dressing rooms after being at one club for so long (a decade at Stoke City). I’ve only been here a few days and there’s a bit of stick going around already. I’m looking forward it.”

Whelan, who has played 21 times for Hearts north of the border this season, would also love to add to his 91 Republic of Ireland caps at this summer’s European Championships.

He added: “If I’m not playing and not playing well, I’ve got no chance for internationals. I hope to stay fit and healthy, and hopefully help Fleetwood to get a few results to stay in contention.

“I’ve been around a long time and have a lot of experience. I’ve also got out of this league, so know what it takes.

“It’s a tough league and Fleetwood have done really well so far. A couple of wins back-to-back can give us a good push up the league.”

And Whelan insists it will be no issue playing for a manager who is less than 18 months older than himself and against whom he has played.

“That won’t be a problem.He picks the team and tells us what he wants. I’m sure he’ll be on my case a lot if I’m not playing well. When I spoke to Joey Barton he’s still ambitious to try to achieve something this season.

“He’s done really well for his first job and you can only see around the place what the lads think of him, so hopefully I can just come in and give them a bit more of a lift.”