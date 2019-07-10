Ged Garner scores last-gasp equaliser for young Fleetwood Town side at Squires Gate

A last-minute goal from Ged Garner denied Squires Gate a win over a Fleetwood Town development squad side.

A competitive game ended 1-1 at Gate’s Brian Addison Stadium after two late goals.

Full-back Gethin Jones missed out on a spot at Town’s pre-season training camp in Portugal but captained Stephen Crainey’s side at Gate.

James Hill, Ryan Rydel and Garner were the other Town players with EFL experience as Crainey fielded a young crop with several triallists.

The hosts had an early chance from a corner, but Jacob Davis couldn’t reach Dean Ing’s cross to the far post.

Gate then soaked up some pressure against a Town side who knocked the ball around well.

Right winger Shayden Morris impressed for Town and Gate went close when Riccardo Egidi beat his marker only to see his shot blocked.

Home centre-half Davis was forced off injured after 15 minutes and manager Andy Clarkson had no defenders on the bench. New signing Ryan Dodd, a midfielder, filled in at the back as Gate continued to withstand pressure.

But they did test Fleetwood’s new keeper James Cottam.

The summer signing from Preston North End thwarted Ryan Charnley’s 30-yard set-piece 10 minutes before the break.

Fleetwood came close to opening the scoring just before half-time through left-back Liam Goldsborough but Gate put their bodies on the line as three players blocked shots.

The visitors changed their entire team for the second half and one of their triallists fired a free-kick just wide.

Garner and Jay Matete went close for Town but is was to be the hosts that broke the deadlock.

As the game moved into the final 10 minutes it was Gate who made the breakthrough.

Under-16 player Josh Dolby-Armstrong was rewarded for closing down keeper Pengelly, who struck a clearance straight at him and the midfielder shot home.

Town equalised at the death, when Ged Garner headed home a Steer cross.

Gate continue their pre-season programme at home to Lancaster City on Saturday.

Town’s development squad face Southport at Poolfoot Farm next Monday, with a 1pm kick-off.